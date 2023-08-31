BTS RM Addresses Backlash Over Frank Ocean Song Share

BTS leader RM recently found himself at the center of an unexpected storm after he shared a track from Frank Ocean’s debut album “Channel Orange” on his Instagram Stories. The track in question, “Bad Religion,” led to accusations of Islamophobia against RM due to its title and perceived implications. The situation ignited a wave of responses, with both criticism and defense emerging from various corners.

The controversy arose from the misunderstanding of the song’s intent and its connection to Islamic terminology. “Bad Religion,” a song released in 2012 by Frank Ocean, is renowned for its exploration of unrequited love amid religious struggles. The song’s title, however, often creates confusion as it sounds similar to the Islamic phrase “Allahu Akbar.” This linguistic resemblance gave rise to concerns that the song choice was a deliberate slight against Islam.

As per reports in Koi Moi, addressing the furor, RM took to Weverse to share his perspective on the issue. RM said, “Okay guys I know what you are talking about. You just keep telling me that I insulted a religion but I didn’t. There was no any intention or like purpose to insult a religion. I respect every belief and every religion that’s all I could say. So please don’t. I know what’s going on in my Instagram, I can see. But I never…there was no such any purpose or at least one percent of my heart or intention to insult a religion okay? Guys (shakes his head), it’s a song, okay? I am not apologising, I am just saying.”

He added, “I have my own soul. I am 30 years old. I can express my truth. Please a word is a word, believe my words from myself, not just guessing, pretending and assuming, okay? I know I can’t, I know my limits, even if I am telling my truth, I know I can’t convince and persuade every people. Maybe some people would think of me like, ‘Oh no you still lie. You had that intention and purpose to insult’, which I didn’t, I never. Guys, I understand what you are saying but I just can’t lie to you. I am just being honest.”

“I am fine, there are no problems. But I heard that there are some problems and the noise is all around. So I just had to say about that because some people keep chatting with me about that. Yo, okay, just believe me. Ya, let’s change the topic. I didn’t want to say about this but some people just made me say about this. I just can’t stand right now. I have been holding my things in my heart for ten years. But now I can’t deal with this. I just have to say. If it’s me, believe my own words…Problems happen but I am a strong man.”