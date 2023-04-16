BTS is a world-famous boy band. It comprises seven band members: RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook. These are the stage names of the band. The band members have different and unique nicknames for each other. The band members share a great bond with each other. And often, the idols buzz in the headlines for their unique gestures and behaviour. Let’s check out BTS J-Hope to V.

BTS leader RM which means Rap Monster has a real name Kim Seok-jin. BTS Suga’s real name is Min Young, but when the idol released his solo song used another stage name August D. Jung Hoseok, has a stage name J-Hope. On the other hand, Jimin’s stage name and real name are the same. The youngest of the band, Jungkook real name, is somewhat similar to his stage name, Jeongguk. Kim Taehyung has a stage name V, often called Taehyung, etc.

However, BTS members call J-Hope Hobi or just Hope. Also, the younger ones call the other Hyung, which means big brother in Korean.

BTS Boy’s Social Media

All seven band members created their personal Instagram accounts in 2022 and ranked among the most followed celebrities. However, BTS’s youngest, Jungkook, deleted his account a month ago. In comparison, the other members of the band have Instagram accounts. In addition, they have created their account with their stage name. At present, the band members are busy with their solo ventures. In contrast, Jin is doing his mandatory military service.

