BTS is the world’s most popular boy K-pop band. Their incredible work in the field has inspired many aspiring groups. Also, some members of the new K-pop group support BTS at concerts, events, award functions, etc. However, the band TXT, aka Tomorrow X Together, has constantly linked with BTS. And you might wonder what’s the connection between the two bands.

BTS Secret Connection With TXT

Well, we have found a secret connection between the two groups. TXT is the second K-pop group created by BigHit Music which earlier created the boy band BTS consisting of seven members Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook. TXT members are as big fans of BTS as the BTS ARMY. The band has constantly expressed support for BTS in every way possible. In addition, the conversation between the two bands always enlightens the audience’s mood.

BTS Latest Update

BTS boys are currently exploring their solo venture in music. The eldest of the band, Jin, is serving his compulsory military service in the Korean Military. In addition, J-Hope also started his military enlistment process and will soon serve his nation. At the same time, Suga announced his world tour. He will also feature in the Disney + documentary Suga: Road To D-Day on the 21st of April. And the other members are working on their solo projects. Earlier Jungkook buzzed over the headlines for his song Dreamers released during the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

