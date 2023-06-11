ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Arijit Singh performing ‘Bole Chudiyan’ for Karan Johar goes viral, fans awe over his dance moves

Arijit Singh's captivating rendition of the song "Bole Chudiya" from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has taken the internet by storm. The clip showcases a memorable moment from his early days as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Jun,2023 19:05:35
A video of Arijit Singh‘s captivating rendition of the song “Bole Chudiya” from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has taken the internet by storm. The clip showcases a memorable moment from his early days as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. The footage, which recently surfaced on Instagram, features Arijit impressing the judging panel consisting of Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Arijit Singh’s video goes viral

Alongside fellow contestants Ruprekha Banerjee and Shamit Tyagi, Arijit, adorned in traditional attire, delivers a mesmerizing performance of the song. While Arijit is renowned for his extraordinary vocal prowess, this video also showcases his dancing skills as he gracefully joins in the choreography. This viral video has captured the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide, reminding us of Arijit’s humble beginnings and his remarkable talent that has made him an icon in the music industry.

The fanpage sharing the video wrote, “Arijit sir dance #arijitsingh #reelvideo #explore #viralvideos #trending #trulyarijitsingh #viral #arijitsinghsongs”

Check it out-

Fans went all gushing over the same, and couldn’t help praise Arijit Singh’s stunning dance moves in the same.

One wrote, “Pre recorded voice and they are acting according to that”

Another wrote, “We voted for Rex and Rooprekha by our landline and the bill came too much. Bahut daat padi thi”

A third user wrote, “Then judges waqai judging krty thy now shows are just playing game of trp”

A fourth added, “Fame Gurukul days.. infact all of them were very good singers…”

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

