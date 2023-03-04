One of the most well-known and respected K-pop performers goes by the stage name Lisa, and she is Lalisa Monoban, a member of the girl group BLACKPINK. The only non-Korean member of the Korean female group, Lisa is a highly competent and well-known rapper, dancer, and vocalist with Thai ancestry. She is one of the most sought-after celebrities and serves as the spokesperson for several well-known companies. They, together with Lisa’s many fine and pricey possessions, significantly add to her rising net worth.

Lisa reportedly has one of the highest net worths of the quartet, at around USD $14 million. And this shouldn’t be shocking following numerous Billboard records and hugely popular albums.

Lisa is the owner of a big collection of pricey, exquisite, and valuable objects. Some of her possessions include magnificent jewelry items with diamond accents, several expensive cars, and an impressive watch collection.

The K-pop sensation joined Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra as one of the brand’s faces in 2020 after being chosen as one of the houses of Bulgari’s global ambassadors. She frequently can be seen wearing items from the high jewelry collection.

The B.ZERO1 bracelet was also used by Lisa at her 2021 photo session for Vogue Hong Kong. The exquisite bracelet is a piece of art with a modern style that was drawn inspiration from the ancient Roman monument. The bracelet ranges in price from about USD 4,462 to USD 11,980 and is made of 18-carat rose gold and pavé diamonds.

The pricey watch has a silver opaline dial and is housed in an 18-carat rose gold case and strap. The watch is classy and representative of the house’s serpentine design, making the wearer stand out from the crowd. The bracelet features a watch head in the shape of a drop and is fashioned with scale patterns resembling those of a serpent. Around $27,000 is spent on this vintage Bulgari watch.

This timeless Audemars Piguet watch is among Lisa’s most expensive possessions. It is made of fine Swiss watchmaking materials. Lisa has frequently been seen wearing this vintage watch in photos.

It is a 33 mm piece from the Royal Oak Quartz series and has a rose gold bracelet with a dial that is set with diamonds. There are numerous dial and band options for the opulent Audemars Piguet watch.

She wore the Bulgari Serpenti bracelet during the 2019 Bulgari Seduttori watch’s launch in Seoul, looking regal in all of the jewelry from the opulent brand. She allegedly owns a pricey, stunning diamond bracelet that coils elegantly around her wrist. It is among the BLACKPINK singer’s most expensive possessions.

The pavé diamond-encrusted 18-carat white gold bracelet from Bulgari is fashioned to resemble a reptile’s scales, and Bulgari’s expert craftsmanship enhances its sensuality.

This wristwatch, an 18-carat gold watch with diamond accents and an olive green face, is paired with the brand’s signature President bracelet and epitomizes wealth. The 31 mm oyster case captures light reflection in the most brilliant way thanks to its fluted bezel. The watch has been around for years and is still fashionable because it has a traditional Rolex appearance to it.

A fleet of high-end vehicles is one of Lisa’s many pricey possessions. A Lamborghini Aventador is one of the vintage cars that K-pop idols favor.

The Aventador, which bears the logo of the luxury automaker, rewrites every rule regarding performance and design and promotes its car as one of the best sports cars. The automobile comes in a variety of versions and features a carbon fiber monocoque, as well as an interior filled with luxurious details that are distinctive to Lamborghini and cutting-edge technology.

Source : koreaboo, lifestyleasia.com