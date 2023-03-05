It was definitely clear that BTS would play by different rules when they first entered the scene in 2013. The stars have successfully carved out a place for themselves in the world’s millions of hearts. Their music carries messages replete with cultural allusions and metaphors. Also, they have a distinctive way of fusing EDM with hip-hop, which has proven to be very popular. In addition, the Korean boy band has collaborated with other western musicians to produce huge successes. These males have major celebrity crushes on particular Hollywood stars, even though we may be tremendous admirers of their music and work. Here is a list of every crush each person has revealed, from Jin to V.

Jin

Jin confessed to having a crush on Anne Hathaway during an interview with a Hollywood news website. The rest notwithstanding, he still has a rabid fandom for Brad Pitt.

Jimin

Jimin didn’t hesitate to admit that he has a thing for Rachel McAdams, the well-known Canadian actress from “Mean Girls.” Her performances in “Vows of Love” and “Diary of a Passion” have also earned her recognition.

RM

BTS group leader RM admitted to having a thing for actor Blake Lively from “The Age of Adaline.” He added that he was aware that Blake Lively was married to actor Ryan Reynolds of “Deadpool,” that they had children together, and that she was not single.

Suga

Suga, one of the group’s more reserved members, admitted in the same interview that she has a major crush on Scarlett Johansson, a.k.a. “The Black Widow.”

Jungkook

When asked what movie she was in, Jungkook gave a fairly cryptic response, admitting that he couldn’t recall her name and adding that he knew the title of the film but couldn’t recall its name. Aside from that, he is a major fan of Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

J-Hope

When J-Hope was questioned about his celebrity love during an interview, he responded that it was Amanda Seyfried, a significant character from “Mean Girls.”

V

Like Jimin, V is madly in love with Rachel McAdams. In addition, he admires Lily Collins, who plays the lead in the films “Shadowhunters” and “Love Rosie.”

Source :news express