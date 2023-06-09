Darshan Raval takes the funk on the notch in satin orange shirt, see pics

Get ready to groove to the funky beats as Darshan Raval turns up the style quotient in an eye-catching satin orange shirt! The singing sensation knows how to bring the party to life with his sartorial choices, and this vibrant ensemble is no exception. With a dash of retro charm and a sprinkle of contemporary flair, Darshan takes the fashion game to a whole new level. The satin fabric drapes him with a touch of luxury, while the striking orange hue sets the stage on fire.

Darsha Raval shared pictures on social media

In the pictures, as he posed for the camera, and then led to the concert stage, the singer gave off nothing but rockstar rings with his every step and swag. He clubbed the stylish orange satin shirt with black trouser pants. Speaking of the retro gala, the shirt also featured minimal ruffle design cascaded from the front of the shirt. He rounded it off with black matching shades.

The pictures were from his recent Rourkela concert. Check it out below-

Darshan Raval sure knows how to bring the funk to the next level, and we can’t help but hit the dance floor and groove along with him. So, grab your dancing shoes and get ready to party as Darshan Raval sets the fashion world ablaze in his sensational satin orange shirt!