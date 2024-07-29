Durnibar Saha and Oindrila Sen Share Adorable Pictures of Their Son Dhian

Singer Durnibar Saha and Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee’s manager, Oindrila Sen, have finally revealed the face of their six-month-old son, Dhian, to the world. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2023, welcomed their first child in February 2024. While they shared moments with their son on social media, they kept his face hidden until now.

On Sunday, Oindrila shared five adorable pictures of Dhian, showcasing his moods. The first picture features the baby boy looking directly at the camera, dressed in a dhoti and Punjabi, with his parents showering him with kisses. The subsequent pictures reveal Dhian’s playful side, wearing black glasses and mischievous eyes sparkling with curiosity. One picture also captures him lying down, meditating, reflecting his parents’ spiritual side.

Oindrila’s post, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, has received an overwhelming response from fans. The comment box is flooded with love and blessings for the family, a testament to the couple’s popularity and the fans’ love for them.

The couple’s decision to share their son’s pictures after six months has made the moment even more special for their fans, who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the baby boy. Dhian’s pictures have brought immense joy to the couple’s fans. With Dhian’s pictures out, fans can’t get enough of the adorable baby boy, and the couple’s happiness is palpable.