Selena Gomez is a famous American singer, lyricist, actress, and producer. She is the owner of numerous hit songs throughout her career, both as a solo artist and with her former band named, Selena Gomez & the Scene. Let’s check out the most popular songs by Selena Gomez.

Come & Get It in 2013

This upbeat pop song marks Selena Gomez’s hit chart. She made it to the top 10 in different countries and became the first top 40 hit on the Hot 100. The song features a mix of Indian music and electronic dance beats.

The Heart Wants What It Wants in 2014

An emotional ballad and another hit by Selena that ranked her in the top 30 on the Hot 100 and certified Platinum. At the same time, the lyrics of the song deals with the ups and downs of a difficult relationship and how it’s going further.

Good for You in 2015

“Good for You” is a mid-tempo pop song with a minimalist production style. It is another commercial success. This song also ranked in the top five on the Hot 100. In addition, it was certified triple Platinum in the US.

Same Old Love in 2015

“Same Old Love” this song is a mid-tempo pop music that features a mix of electronic and R&B components. It was a commercial success and reached the top five spot on the Hot 100. Also became certified double Platinum in the United States.

Lose You to Love Me in 2019

It is an emotional ballad that became a commercial hit and reached the top of the charts in different countries. Also, it became Selena’s first number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This song is all about letting go of a toxic relationship and moving on to self-love.

These five songs are just a few of the many hit songs Selena has released over the years. She is a music sensation and continues to amaze her fans every time she is on stage. Apart from singing, she has a sense of fashion and style, which we often witness on red carpets.

Which song did you like?