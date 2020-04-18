Subscribe Now
Music | Celebrities

Most Followed Hollywood Singers on INSTAGRAM: Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga

These Hollywood singers are the most followed on Instagram. Check them out!

Author: Editorial Team
Most Followed Hollywood Singers on INSTAGRAM: Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga

The Barbadian actress, singer, and songwriter, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has been one of the most popular singers in the industry. She has made her name with her songs like Umbrella (2007), Diamond (2012) and Work (2016). And, it can be seen when someone checks her Instagram handle. Her Instagram username is @badgalriri with 80.9 million followers. She follows 1,436 people on Instagram.

Whereas, Taylor Swift, the popular American singer, and songwriter, has made everyone go crazy with her songs like Blank Space (2014) and Love Story (2008). She has recently dropped her new album ME! (2020), which has been a huge success. But, apart from that, she has been an Instagram sensation too. Taylor has over 130 million followers, but she follows backs none.

Well, Beyoncé, another famous American singer, and songwriter goes no less than others. She is regarded as one of the best music selling artists of the Hollywood industry. The celebrity has over 144 million followers on Instagram. But Beyoncé doesn’t have any followings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Last but not the least, Lady Gaga, the eminent music artist of the industry has made everyone go wild with her songs. She is known for her unique fashion sense. Gaga has 40.7 million followers on Instagram. Her feed is filled with her fashion experiments and influencing photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Also Read

Ashnoor Kaur gives us the ultimate contemporary Style Goals on Instagram

Ashnoor Kaur gives us the ultimate contemporary Style Goals on Instagram
OMG! Taylor Swift Caught OOPS MOMENT

OMG! Taylor Swift Caught OOPS MOMENT
The Rise And Rise Of Our Favorite Chocolate Boy Justin Bieber

The Rise And Rise Of Our Favorite Chocolate Boy Justin Bieber
Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is the Perfect Role Model Celebrity

Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is the Perfect Role Model Celebrity
Neha Kakkar: Then and Now Lifestyle Revealed

Neha Kakkar: Then and Now Lifestyle Revealed

Also Read

Here's Why We Want To Be BFFs With Justin Bieber
Music | Celebrities

Here's Why We Want To Be BFFs With Justin Bieber

Jennifer Lopez's Songs You'll Never Forget Throughout The Years
Music | Snippets

Jennifer Lopez's Songs You'll Never Forget Throughout The Years

Is Lady Gaga An Overrated Singer?
Music | Celebrities

Is Lady Gaga An Overrated Singer?

Rare Pictures Of Teen Heartthrob Selena Gomez That Had Us All Sweating
Music | Celebrities

Rare Pictures Of Teen Heartthrob Selena Gomez That Had Us All Sweating

How to pose for a perfect Instagram click? Take tips from Brad Pitt
Movies | Celebrities

How to pose for a perfect Instagram click? Take tips from Brad Pitt

10 Lady Gaga's Songs Made Fans Go Crazy
Music | Snippets

10 Lady Gaga's Songs Made Fans Go Crazy

Top 10 HOT and SEXY Looks Of Justin Bieber
Music | Photos

Top 10 HOT and SEXY Looks Of Justin Bieber

Rihanna Vs Shakira Vs Taylor Swift: Which Lady Singer Sings Well?
Music | Snippets

Rihanna Vs Shakira Vs Taylor Swift: Which Lady Singer Sings Well?

Latest stories