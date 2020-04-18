Most Followed Hollywood Singers on INSTAGRAM: Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga

The Barbadian actress, singer, and songwriter, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has been one of the most popular singers in the industry. She has made her name with her songs like Umbrella (2007), Diamond (2012) and Work (2016). And, it can be seen when someone checks her Instagram handle. Her Instagram username is @badgalriri with 80.9 million followers. She follows 1,436 people on Instagram.

Whereas, Taylor Swift, the popular American singer, and songwriter, has made everyone go crazy with her songs like Blank Space (2014) and Love Story (2008). She has recently dropped her new album ME! (2020), which has been a huge success. But, apart from that, she has been an Instagram sensation too. Taylor has over 130 million followers, but she follows backs none.

Well, Beyoncé, another famous American singer, and songwriter goes no less than others. She is regarded as one of the best music selling artists of the Hollywood industry. The celebrity has over 144 million followers on Instagram. But Beyoncé doesn’t have any followings.

View this post on Instagram IVY PARK January 18 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:35pm PST

Last but not the least, Lady Gaga, the eminent music artist of the industry has made everyone go wild with her songs. She is known for her unique fashion sense. Gaga has 40.7 million followers on Instagram. Her feed is filled with her fashion experiments and influencing photos.