ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Get the summer funk fashion code from Darshan Raval

Darshan Raval is giving us upright fashion goals once again with his latest candid fashion photoshoot on social media, and we are in absolute love with the stylish looks, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Jun,2023 23:25:27
Get the summer funk fashion code from Darshan Raval

When it comes to summer funk fashion, Darshan Raval is the ultimate trendsetter. In his latest candid fashion photoshoot, he’s serving up some serious style goals that are bound to make heads turn. The popular singer knows how to effortlessly combine fashion and funk, and his Instagram pictures are proof of that.

Darshan’s stylish look

We can see Darshan donning a multi-coloured blue abstract shirt. He paired it with crisp white casual t-shirt and beige trousers, creating a perfect blend of casual and cool. The vibrant colours of the abstract print added a touch of fun and liveliness to the ensemble.

The popular singer took to his Instagram handle to share the set of pictures, looking all dashing and dapper wearing a multi-coloured blue abstract shirt.

To complete the look, Darshan opted for a messy hairdo that perfectly complemented the relaxed vibe of his outfit. He added a pair of sleek black shades, adding a touch of style and sophistication. With his confident and effortless style, Darshan Raval is redefining summer fashion with his unique and eye-catching choices.

Here take a look-

Get the summer funk fashion code from Darshan Raval 815681

Get the summer funk fashion code from Darshan Raval 815682

Get the summer funk fashion code from Darshan Raval 815683

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Had a beautiful concert yesterday at LP University @lpuuniversity , with all the amazing students (you guys were amazing)”

So, if you’re looking to add some funk to your summer wardrobe, take a cue from Darshan Raval and embrace vibrant prints, comfortable basics, and a touch of individuality.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Darshan Raval takes the funk on the notch in satin orange shirt, see pics
Darshan Raval takes the funk on the notch in satin orange shirt, see pics
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer
Inside Darshan Raval’s Rourkela concert, watch video
Inside Darshan Raval’s Rourkela concert, watch video
Watch: Darshan Raval drops glimpses from his Bangalore NMIT concert
Watch: Darshan Raval drops glimpses from his Bangalore NMIT concert
Take the floral blazer cue from Darshan Raval, pictures inside
Take the floral blazer cue from Darshan Raval, pictures inside
“People are really insensitive nowadays”, Darshan Raval on negativity on internet, read
“People are really insensitive nowadays”, Darshan Raval on negativity on internet, read
Latest Stories
10 Years Of Fukrey: IWMBuzz revisits the movie
10 Years Of Fukrey: IWMBuzz revisits the movie
Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette
Tamannaah Bhatia gets her retro couture checked in navy blue co-ords and white bralette
Mid-week famjam: Priyanka Chopra heads off to Liverpool holiday with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
Mid-week famjam: Priyanka Chopra heads off to Liverpool holiday with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
Dear Sushant, You Are Much Missed
Dear Sushant, You Are Much Missed
Paoli Dam Goes Gorgeous In 90’s Style; See Pics ASAP
Paoli Dam Goes Gorgeous In 90’s Style; See Pics ASAP
Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh Back Again With ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’
Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh Back Again With ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’
Read Latest News