Get the summer funk fashion code from Darshan Raval

When it comes to summer funk fashion, Darshan Raval is the ultimate trendsetter. In his latest candid fashion photoshoot, he’s serving up some serious style goals that are bound to make heads turn. The popular singer knows how to effortlessly combine fashion and funk, and his Instagram pictures are proof of that.

Darshan’s stylish look

We can see Darshan donning a multi-coloured blue abstract shirt. He paired it with crisp white casual t-shirt and beige trousers, creating a perfect blend of casual and cool. The vibrant colours of the abstract print added a touch of fun and liveliness to the ensemble.

The popular singer took to his Instagram handle to share the set of pictures, looking all dashing and dapper wearing a multi-coloured blue abstract shirt.

To complete the look, Darshan opted for a messy hairdo that perfectly complemented the relaxed vibe of his outfit. He added a pair of sleek black shades, adding a touch of style and sophistication. With his confident and effortless style, Darshan Raval is redefining summer fashion with his unique and eye-catching choices.

Here take a look-

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Had a beautiful concert yesterday at LP University @lpuuniversity , with all the amazing students (you guys were amazing)”

So, if you’re looking to add some funk to your summer wardrobe, take a cue from Darshan Raval and embrace vibrant prints, comfortable basics, and a touch of individuality.