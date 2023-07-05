Hilarious! Instagram singer Nisa Shetty imagines how Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut as ‘cats’

In a unique and amusing Instagram video, singer and Instagram user Nisa Shetty has captured the attention of netizens by imagining how Bollywood actresses would sound if they were cats. The video begins with Shetty dressed elegantly and positioned in front of the camera.

She proceeds to imitate the meowing sounds associated with several renowned Bollywood actresses while providing an explanation of each actress she portrays. Shetty’s creative imagination brings to life the feline versions of popular actresses such as Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor, Meena Kumari, Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, and Priyanka Chopra. This entertaining and light-hearted video has gained significant popularity among internet users, who have embraced it with enthusiasm and shared it widely across social media platforms.

Nisa Shetty’s video on Instagram

Sharing the hilarious video, Nisa Shetty wrote, “Bollywood actresses as cats ? Yes I meowed at my phone for 20 mins to shoot this. CAREER PEAK.

Inspired by @tarunkhem ‘s video!”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Kangana gets into a cat fight with everyone these days. She’s exhausting to listen to. We all used to love her.”

Another wrote, “The one you’re copying. You’re not even close to him. Make real content please.”

A third user wrote, “this is the most informative and entertaining video to ever exist. not to forget that it’s also incredibly thought-provoking and at the same time, soul-crushing.

i mean what better to do in life than lick millionaires’ a$ses baselessly, mindlessly and just somehow, right!!?”