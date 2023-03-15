Arijit Singh is one of the most loved and appreciated singers in the country right now. Since the past few years, Arijit Singh has been on top of his game in his field of performing arts like no other. Ever since the year 2012 post his success in albums like Aashiqui 2 and others, Arijit has truly been dominating the Indian music industry with the melancholy and beauty of his voice. While he’s always been a calm and composed individual on a whole, he hasn’t really managed to complete isolate himself from controversies. Be it issuing an apology to Salman Khan in public for apparently hurting his sentiments to other stuff, we have seen it all with Arijit Singh.

Some time back, during the Kolkata International Film Festival, Arijit Singh unintentionally triggered a controversy. During the festival, Mamata Banerjee, the respected Chief Minister of West Bengal in presence of Shah Rukh Khan and others had requested Arijit on-stage for a special song. That’s when Arijit in return sung the song ‘Gerua’ and well, it triggered a controversy unintentionally because of the colour and its association with a certain political party. Breaking his silence on the same, Arijit was quoted by The Indian Express saying,

“So much controversy over a colour, it is strange. If Swami ji wore white, would there be controversy over white too?”

