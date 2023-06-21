Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood: Monica Bedi on World Music Day

Actress Monica Bedi who is a known name in the film circuit is happy to be celebrating World Music Day today (21 June). According to her, music adds colour to her life. Music makes her feel nostalgic and enjoys it when she reconnects with memories through music.

Says Monica, “Life will become very lonely without music, and it brings a lot of happiness and takes you back to a lot of memories. If you listen to the songs you used to listen to during your childhood days, it makes you feel nostalgic, like the songs from Maine Pyaar Kiya. I remember I was 12 or 13 years old when I used to listen to those Salman Khan and Bhagyashree songs. Every song has something to remind you of a memory.”

She adds, “Music gives me a lot of happiness. Music is a must for me when I am travelling and also in the gym, as it kicks me and helps me perform better with the appropriate music. My choice of music depends on my mood. If I am working out, I like to listen to faster numbers or any beat that motivates me. If I am at home, I listen to relaxing music.”

However, the actress adds that sad numbers are not what she prefers. “I never listen to sad songs, and even if someone plays them, I just change it. Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood. I like to listen to fast dancing numbers that make me happy, and a little later in the evening, I listen to old Hindi songs by Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, and Kishore Kumar because those songs had music and emotions. The music these days isn’t to my taste; I cannot relate to it. I love songs from the film Silsila, like “Dekha Ek Khwab Toh Yeh Silsiley Hue” from Maine Pyaar Kiya, and also “Badan Pe Sitaare Lapete Hue”,” she says.

Monica has even learnt music formally. “I learned the basics of singing in 1998 when I had just started my career, and I feel an actor should learn singing as it helps in acting as well. I wish I had learned more. Not only does listening to music keep your mood good, but singing also does. During my childhood, I learned piano and Tanpura,” she says as she bids adieu.

