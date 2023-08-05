Music is the best therapy one can get: Parineeta Borthakur

Actress Parineeta Borthakur who is presently seen playing the role of Mandira Kashyap in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is a music lover to the core. She has also learned the art of music from her father.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Parineeta talks about her favourites when it comes to music.

Check them here.

What is your go-to song?

Saavre tere bin jiya jaaye na, from Bandit Queen (Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan)

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Blinding Lights by The Weekend

Significance of listening to songs for you is:

I listen to songs all the time. It’s the best therapy. It can change your mood instantly.

What is your favourite song?

Jonakore raati (Assamese song by Dr Bhupen Hazarika)

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

I am a big SRK fan, and I used to love every song that he was in, irrespective of the tune or lyrics. Otherwise, I’m a critical listener.

So when this song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein came out, I was head over heels for SRK. My dad used to make me do ‘riyaaz’ every day and he still takes music very very seriously.

Once after riyaaz, he asked me to sing my most favourite song, assuming that I would sing a Madan Mohan or RD Burman song. But I sang Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein. He was furious and thought that SRK spoilt my choice of music. I still love the song, it’s just that it didn’t fit the serious musical ambience that day.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Many, but Lag Jaa Gale is an all-time favourite.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Many. But a fun song that I remember completely is ‘Stop that’ (Govinda)

Your Favourite Dance Song?

La Bamba by Ritchie Valens

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Maine tujhe manga tujhe pata hai, tune mujhe manga mujhe paya hai, aahe hume jo bhi mile, ya na mile, gila nahin.

A song that describes your family:

Ek chatur nar karke singar.

(This song doesn’t really describe our family, but it is our forever family song)