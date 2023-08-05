ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Music is the best therapy one can get: Parineeta Borthakur

Parineeta Borthakur who is presently seen in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is a music lover to the core. She comes from a family which has its roots in music. She talks about her passion for music here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Aug,2023 16:45:02
Music is the best therapy one can get: Parineeta Borthakur 840826

Actress Parineeta Borthakur who is presently seen playing the role of Mandira Kashyap in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is a music lover to the core. She has also learned the art of music from her father.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Parineeta talks about her favourites when it comes to music.

Check them here.

What is your go-to song?

Saavre tere bin jiya jaaye na, from Bandit Queen (Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan)

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Blinding Lights by The Weekend

Significance of listening to songs for you is:

I listen to songs all the time. It’s the best therapy. It can change your mood instantly.

What is your favourite song?

Jonakore raati (Assamese song by Dr Bhupen Hazarika)

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

I am a big SRK fan, and I used to love every song that he was in, irrespective of the tune or lyrics. Otherwise, I’m a critical listener.
So when this song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein came out, I was head over heels for SRK. My dad used to make me do ‘riyaaz’ every day and he still takes music very very seriously.

Once after riyaaz, he asked me to sing my most favourite song, assuming that I would sing a Madan Mohan or RD Burman song. But I sang Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein. He was furious and thought that SRK spoilt my choice of music. I still love the song, it’s just that it didn’t fit the serious musical ambience that day.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Many, but Lag Jaa Gale is an all-time favourite.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Many. But a fun song that I remember completely is ‘Stop that’ (Govinda)

Your Favourite Dance Song?

La Bamba by Ritchie Valens

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Maine tujhe manga tujhe pata hai, tune mujhe manga mujhe paya hai, aahe hume jo bhi mile, ya na mile, gila nahin.

A song that describes your family:

Ek chatur nar karke singar.

(This song doesn’t really describe our family, but it is our forever family song)

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame 840824
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh 840752
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh
#HappyFriendshipDay: Words cannot explain the bond I share with my friends: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 840656
#HappyFriendshipDay: Words cannot explain the bond I share with my friends: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay’s smart move to keep Prachi and Ranbir away 840720
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay’s smart move to keep Prachi and Ranbir away
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Pandit halts Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding 840708
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Pandit halts Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding
#HappyFriendshipDay: I have found a good friend in Arjun Bijlani: Nikki Sharma 840365
#HappyFriendshipDay: I have found a good friend in Arjun Bijlani: Nikki Sharma
Latest Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on 25 crores medical aid claims 840775
Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on 25 crores medical aid claims
Exclusive: Hareesh Chhabra bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal 840803
Exclusive: Hareesh Chhabra bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's healing process starts 840795
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu’s healing process starts
mmm 840792
Get ready to meet the most desirable couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu! ‘Kushi’ trailer coming out soon!
Ghoomer Saiyami Kher Blows The Screen Apart As Amputee Cricketer 840757
Ghoomer Saiyami Kher Blows The Screen Apart As Amputee Cricketer
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj seeks advice from Anupamaa 840756
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj seeks advice from Anupamaa
Read Latest News