Music is therapy for me: Aasiya Kazi

Actress Aasiya Kazi who is known for her portrayals in TV shows Bandini, Dharampatni, Matti Ki Banno, Hitler Didi, Na Tum Bole Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Balika Vadhu, Tenali Rama etc is a music enthusiast. She spends her free time listening to melodious music and has her favourites always.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aasiya gets talking about her favourite music and the significance of music according to her.

What is your go-to song?

Kun Faya Kun (Rockstar).

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Malhaari (Bajirao Mastani).

Significance of listening to songs for you is:

Music is therapy, it can transport you to a different world, and it makes you relive some beautiful moments of your life. There are songs for every emotion and every mood and they have meanings deeper than just the words you listen to.

What is your favourite song?

I can’t name one particular song as such, but most of the 90s songs.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Dil Kyun Yeh Shor Kare (Kites). It refreshes my memory of Bandini, I used to listen to this song while travelling to the set.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Again can’t name one, Pehle Nasha, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai Yeh and so many.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Aaj Din Chadheya (Love Aaj Kal).

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Dus Bahane Karke as it has a lot of childhood memories associated with it.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

I am a bad singer, so I would avoid singing in front of anyone.

A song that describes your family?

Apne Toh Apne Hote Hai.