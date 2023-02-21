Selena Gomez, a prominent pop singer, actress, and fashion star, has been seen donning breathtaking strapless dresses multiple times. Selena has made a statement with her strapless outfits that ooze confidence, elegance, and glamour on red carpets and music videos.

Gomez opted for a silk, sleeveless, two-piece Katie Ermilio dress instead of the conventional red carpet gown with a long train or excessive decorations, which showed off her superbly toned tummy also her sculpted legs. A ladylike giant bow at the waist complimented the garment’s seductive thigh-high split.

The white gown Selena wore to the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party is another iconic strapless ensemble. The dress had a flowing train that added a bit of drama and was embellished with beautiful beading. In addition, Selena chose a classic red lip and a low bun for her hairstyle and cosmetics. Selena seemed like a contemporary Cinderella due to their excellent overall appearance.

After hosting Saturday Night Live, Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in a strapless black dress by Michael Stewart. The dress had a tight neckline and a thigh-high slit that displayed the actor’s pointed-toe heels.

At the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday, February 6, at The Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, the singer appeared in a strapless baby pink minidress with caped sleeves.

Gomez accessorized the look with Roberto Coin jewellery and metallic-hued Aquazzura pumps.

When Selena Gomez performed in front of a celebrity-studded audience at London’s private members’ club, Annabel’s, When she departed the upscale event, she displayed her toned and tanned pins in a satin strapless gown with a dangerously high split.

Selena has demonstrated her ability to pull off this timeless hairstyle with grace and elegance on red carpets, in music videos, and casual attire. Her strapless gowns are only one example of her immaculate sense of style, which inspires young ladies everywhere with her grace and confidence.

Source: dailymail