Selena Gomez has spoken up about how harsh body shaming has affected her in her personal life, stating that while she tries to maintain a happy attitude for her fans, it is extremely painful behind the scenes.

Selena appears in a new episode of the Apple TV documentary series Dear…, in which she discusses her mental health and body image issues.

“My weight would continually fluctuate since I was on various meds,” she added of her lupus therapy. “And, predictably, people ran with it. They seemed eager to find something to pull me down. I was being humiliated for gaining weight because of my lupus.”

“I lied. I would go online and publish a photo of myself, saying, ‘It doesn’t matter. I don’t believe what you’re saying.’ All the while, I’m blogging and weeping my eyes out because no one deserves to hear those things.”

“While I was posting these things claiming it doesn’t affect me, because I didn’t want it to upset other people who are going through the same thing, getting humiliated for what they look like, who they are, who they love…” she said. “It’s simply so unjust, in my opinion. Nobody, in my opinion, deserves to feel inferior.”

Selena Gomez has been vocal about her difficulties with the autoimmune disease lupus since 2015 and has had to go through a variety of grueling treatments such as chemotherapy and a kidney transplant (with a kidney donated by her close friend, actor Francia Rasa).

She replied to remarks about her weight again in February. “I tend to carry a lot of water weight, and it happens all the time,” she explained. “I tend to lose weight when I’m not taking [the drug]. I just wanted to express and encourage anyone out there that feels ashamed about what they’re going through since no one knows the whole story, that you’re gorgeous and lovely, and yes, we all have days when we feel like shit. My drugs are critical, and I feel they are what assist me. So, no, I’m not a model and never will be – but I think they’re wonderful – I’m just not that.”

“Well that’s it, this is becoming a bit too much, I just thought I’d tell you I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding me,” Selena said before closing the video. “If not, please go since I do not believe in humiliating individuals because of their bodies.”

Source: Glamour Magazine