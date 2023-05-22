ADVERTISEMENT
Take the floral blazer cue from Darshan Raval, pictures inside

Darshan Raval knows how to make a statement that's as catchy as his chart-topping tunes! With his impeccable sense of fashion, he effortlessly blends trends with his own unique twist, creating a style that's truly one-of-a-kind.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 May,2023 19:00:15
When it comes to fashion and style, singer Darshan Raval knows how to make a statement that’s as catchy as his chart-topping tunes! With his impeccable sense of fashion, he effortlessly blends trends with his own unique twist, creating a style that’s truly one-of-a-kind. From his cool and quirky outfits to his edgy hairstyles, Darshan Raval is a true fashion icon who isn’t afraid to take risks.

Known for his infectious energy on stage, Darshan Raval brings the same level of enthusiasm to his fashion choices. Whether he’s rocking a bold printed shirt paired with vibrant sneakers or donning a funky jacket adorned with patches and pins, he always manages to turn heads wherever he goes. His fashion game is a perfect reflection of his vibrant personality and artistic spirit.

Darshan Raval stuns in quirky floral blazer

The singer took to his Instagram to share a set of pictures where we can see him all stunning as he wore quirky floral white blazer. He completed the look with white trousers, that he teamed with messy hairdo and black shades.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “#Banglore Nmit 💐🌷✨📸 @dushyantravaldz”

Check out-

So, if you’re looking for some fashion inspiration that’s out-of-the-box and full of fun, look no further than Darshan Raval. With his fashion-forward and quirky style, he proves that when it comes to expressing yourself through fashion, there are no limits.

Get ready to add a dash of Darshan Raval’s infectious style to your own wardrobe and let your fashion sense groove to his sensational tunes!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

