Viral Video: Tanzania native sings Arijit Singh's Channa Mereya at Delhi event

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 May,2023 01:05:38
Viral Video: Tanzania native sings Arijit Singh’s Channa Mereya at Delhi event

Fahidi Alli Pazzy, a visitor from Tanzania, recently arrived in India to attend the ongoing ‘Hindi Vishwa Yatra’ cultural event, organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Delhi. During his visit, Pazzy expressed his deep admiration for Hindi songs and specifically highlighted his favorite singer, Arijit Singh. Pazzy revealed that he has been studying Hindi for the past nine years and enthusiastically praised Singh’s musical talent.

Pazzy particularly singled out Singh’s renowned Bollywood song, ‘Channa Mereya,’ as his personal favorite. Displaying his affection for the track, Pazzy even sang a few verses from it. The soulful melody of ‘Channa Mereya,’ featured in the highly acclaimed 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ struck a chord with Pazzy. Known for its poignant depiction of heartbreak and longing, the song stands as one of Arijit Singh’s monumental successes.

With his captivating voice, Pazzy managed to capture the essence of ‘Channa Mereya,’ leaving listeners impressed. His sincere appreciation for Singh’s melodious vocals and the song’s beauty resonated with those present.

Talking to PTI, he said, “In Tanzania, I studied Hindi once a week for the past 9 years. I like singing Hindi songs. I want to be a great singer of Hindi songs, maybe in my country Tanzania or over the world or here…,”

Have a look a the exclusive video interview:

Arijit Singh’s Jai Shree Ram rendition for Adipurush is getting all the love

