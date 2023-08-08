ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Watch: Darshan Raval spells warmth and emotions with his new track ‘Haaye Dard’

In the video shared by Darshan, he can be seen pouring his heart and soul into the song, evoking a symphony of emotions that resonate with listeners. Scroll below to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Aug,2023 07:45:46
Watch: Darshan Raval spells warmth and emotions with his new track ‘Haaye Dard’ 841163

Darshan Raval, the musical maestro, has once again woven a tapestry of emotions with his latest song creation titled ‘Haaye Dard’. The singer took to his Instagram handle to offer fans a sneak peek into this soul-stirring masterpiece, leaving hearts aflutter with his heartwarming rendition of the deeply meaningful lyrics.

In the video shared by Darshan, he can be seen pouring his heart and soul into the song, evoking a symphony of emotions that resonate with listeners. With his signature blend of soulful vocals and poignant lyrics, Darshan has once again created a musical experience that promises to tug at the heartstrings of his fans.

Underneath the video snippet, the singer penned a tantalizing caption that reads, “#HaayeDard 💔 Dard Full Album Releasing On 9th August.” This teaser not only fuels excitement for the upcoming release but also hints at the emotional journey that Darshan is poised to take his audience on.

Darshan Raval’s ability to capture the raw essence of emotions through his music has garnered him a dedicated fanbase. His songs have an uncanny ability to resonate with listeners on a deeply personal level, making him a favorite among those who seek solace and connection through music. With the promise of a full album release on 9th August, fans are eagerly counting down the days to immerse themselves in Darshan’s musical universe once again.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Darshan Raval drops insights from his Delhi concert 839101
Watch: Darshan Raval drops insights from his Delhi concert
Inside Darshan Raval’s “Mahiye Jinna Sohna” studio sessions, watch video 820677
Inside Darshan Raval’s “Mahiye Jinna Sohna” studio sessions, watch video
Get the summer funk fashion code from Darshan Raval 815685
Get the summer funk fashion code from Darshan Raval
Darshan Raval takes the funk on the notch in satin orange shirt, see pics 814280
Darshan Raval takes the funk on the notch in satin orange shirt, see pics
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer 813446
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer
Inside Darshan Raval’s Rourkela concert, watch video 811409
Inside Darshan Raval’s Rourkela concert, watch video
Latest Stories
Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional as actor’s AI-generated picture goes viral, check out 841150
Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional as actor’s AI-generated picture goes viral, check out
Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics 841144
Tamannaah Bhatia blends tradition in golden embroidered saree, see pics
Sushmita Sen addresses online hate directed at LGBTQ+ community following "Taali" poster release 841126
Sushmita Sen addresses online hate directed at LGBTQ+ community following “Taali” poster release
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports] 841123
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports]
Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi talks about nurturing young talents and more, read 841107
Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi talks about nurturing young talents and more, read
Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree 841082
Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree
Read Latest News