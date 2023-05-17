ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Darshan Raval spotted in Patna, netizens pour love

Darshan Raval took to his Instagram handle to share a video as he arrived in Patna. Gets poured with love and adoration from the netizens. Scroll below to check on the video-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 May,2023 11:49:51
Renowned for his exceptional vocal prowess, Darshan Raval has consistently captivated listeners with his soul-stirring melodies, establishing himself as one of the music industry’s most gifted singers. Songs like “Pehli Mohabbat,” “Tere Zikr,” and “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans. Recently, the maestro unveiled his latest music video, “Piya Re,” further enthralling audiences with his musical prowess.

Darshan Raval spotted in Patna

In the video, we can see him landing at the airport and getting all gushed by his fans, with utmost love and adoration. The singer can be seen all smiling and jovial in mood in the video.

Sharing the video, Darshan Raval wrote, “Verified
Everyday everywhere so much love 🩵
Thank you 🤗 #Patna
📸 @sam_clicks1”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “You Are God’s Fav Child…Love To You Always Raval Sahab…You Deserve Everything Our Blue Man 🥺💙”

Another wrote, “I was only 1 hour ago from him but can’t meet him…. Maybe some next time🙃 i just wanna meet u once 🥰😞😞”

A third user wrote, “Sir I really tried a lot to meet u…but unfortunately I was unable to meet”

A fourth one added, “@darshanravaldz I just wanted to be there💙😥pta nhi meri duaein kb qubool hon gi”

A fifth one added, “Darshan Sir ap toh bilkul Sri Krishna ki tarah ho jaise pehle gopiya apne krishana ko dekhane Kai liye tarati thi Aaj bhi usi tarah apse Aaj ki gopiya or pura gokuldham Milne Kai liye dhoda chala a jata hai.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

