When Darshan Raval spoke about his artistry, saying ‘We as artiste are our harshest critics’, read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 May,2023 02:03:21
Darshan Raval, the mellifluous singer and songwriter, has led the Indian music industry by storm with his soulful voice and unparalleled talent. Born and raised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Raval started his musical journey by participating in reality shows such as “India’s Raw Star” and “The Voice India” which helped him gain popularity and recognition.

With his magnetic personality and mesmerizing vocals, Raval has become a popular name in India and has a legion of fan following across the country. He has captured the hearts of millions with his romantic ballads and peppy numbers, making him a versatile singer with a unique style of his own.

Speaking of his mesmerising vocals and artistry, here’s the time when he opened up how artists become their own harshest critics, read below-

Darshan Raval on his artistry

Talking about it on his 28th birthday, the star singer said, “For the last three years, I have been making a conscious effort to give a return gift to my fans. They are always so excited about my birthday, aur do din pehle se countdown start hojaata hai. The song is my way of saying thank you to them. I did Duniya Chor Dunga last year, and before that I did an entire album to gift them. This is also a very old song. There was only one line and people loved it so much that they kept on telling me to complete the song and release it soon. And here we are!”

However, he also spoke that while Kesariya’s teaser made quite a hype amongst the netizens, the actual song track didn’t make quite the same. Talking about it he said, “I don’t create songs to meet expectations. I strive to do what I believe to be good and right. So, initially people might find it different…or not like it because our imaginations take us anywhere with one line. However, as the melody grows, I am confident they will enjoy it eventually. As musicians, we spend a lot of time analysing it. We as artiste are our harshest critics. When I make songs for my fans, every detail is meticulously scrutinised and I ensure that I convey the right emotions. Wo ek line bhi mene hi banai thi, and as a musician, I work on the entire song with the same zeal.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

