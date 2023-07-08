Breaking: AR Rahman joins force with Ram Charan for Buchi Babu’s sports drama

Ram Charan, who recently made it to the Oscar with the movie RRR, which also made a massive at the global box office, has officially signed on for a sports drama to be directed by the talented Buchi Babu, who rose to popularity with the cinematic venture Uppena. While that already builds up all the excitement in the row, to add another layer to it, AR Rahman is now all set to join the force.

AR Rahman to join the film as composer

AR Rahman is currently in talks to compose the music for this untitled film as mentioned in reports by Telugu 360. After extensive discussions, Rahman has reportedly signed on for the project, and an official announcement is expected in the near future. It is worth noting that Rahman has not worked on a straight Telugu film in recent years. The decision of Buchi Babu to approach Rahman instead of collaborating again with Devi Sri Prasad, who delivered blockbuster music for Uppena, remains unknown.

This rustic entertainer will be produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers, promising an exciting collaboration between two esteemed production houses. Filming for the sports drama is scheduled to commence in October later this year, building up anticipation among fans who are eager to witness Ram Charan’s versatile acting skills in this highly awaited project.