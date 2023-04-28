“I feel mere concert mein zyada log ane lage”, Darshan Raval talks about pandemic’s aftermath

The pandemic has put on a serious effect on our lives, however, this is what Darshan Raval has to say about the pandemic effect on the music industry

Darshan Raval needs no introduction. The singer has not only astounded fans with his heavy yet soothing mellifluous voice over the years but also his good charming looks have kept his fans enticed over the years. Of now, the star is making hurls with his new release ‘Piya Re’ that is earning immense love from the netizens.

The singer in a recent interview with Times Now opened up on the song video, and how the shooting has remained challenging for the star. He also talked about the pandemic’s aftermath on music industry.

Darshan Raval on Covid Pandemic’s aftermath

Talking about how the scenarios have changed after the pandemic, Darshan said, “Now I feel mere concert mein zyada log ane lage. After COVID, the madness of live shows has increased, and that’s one massive change. People have gone crazy about live shows, which is a good thing. People eventually realised how important it was to get out and enjoy life.Now people are coming more to the concerts.”

He added, “I just wanted to do music. One fine day, I’ll get up in the morning and koi mujhe nahi bolega ki padhai karne jao, job karne jao. I’ll do music, Main Roz subeh uthke, and that was my dream.I am living that dream right now. I’m going to new cities, meeting people, singing for them, and making music every day. Agey ka mujhe nahi pata hai, but now I’m living my dream, and I want to live this dream.” As quoted by Times Now.

His Message For His Fans

In the same interview he also gave a heartfelt message for his fans. He said, “Whatever you’re doing, give your heart out. Aj jahan ho usko proper enjoy Karo kal kya hone wala humko nahi pata. It’s not always about work. If you’re with your friends, make sure you’re having the best time with them. If it’s your family, make sure you love them and are giving the best to them. If you travel, enjoy it; if you study, go for it. If you’re doing music, make the best song. Whatever you’re doing right now, do your best.”