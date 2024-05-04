Priyanka Chopra’s Husband & Singer Nick Jonas Gets Diagnosed With ‘Influenza A,’ Cancels Upcoming Shows

Priyanka Chopra‘s husband and popular Hollywood singer Nick Jonas, unfortunately, has been diagnosed with ‘Influenza A.’ This has led to the cancellation of his upcoming shows and projects. The Jonas Brothers’ show has been rescheduled due to his ill health, a situation that we can all empathize with.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared a video informing his fans about his health and also apologized for the same. Nick Jonas expressed his feelings, disappointing his fans. He also informed fans about his health, mentioning that even after doctors checked, his condition was not improving. Lastly, he expressed his disappointment for hurting his fans’ sentiments.

In the caption, he wrote, “Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of Influenza-A that’s been going around, and I’m not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show, and I’m just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time.”

Further, he shared the details about the rescheduled shows: “These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22. Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You’re the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!”