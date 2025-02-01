Raftaar is all smiles as he gets married to Manraj Jawanda; officially ‘Mrs. & Mr. Nair’

Rapper Raftaar has entered a new chapter in his life, officially marrying fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda. The couple exchanged vows in a ceremony held on January 31, marking a special milestone in their relationship.

A photograph from the wedding is circulating online, showing Raftaar and Manraj in pastel traditional attire. In the image, they are seen smiling at each other, capturing a candid moment from their big day.

Leading up to the wedding, pre-wedding festivities generated a buzz on social media. Among the standout moments was the haldi ceremony, where the duo appeared in coordinated yellow and white outfits, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Raftaar later took to social media to share images from the wedding, captioning them, “Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin.” The post quickly gained attention, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Hashtags like #mandil and #ikvaarihor have been trending as supporters celebrate their union.

Manraj, originally from Kolkata, has built a career as a fashion stylist, contributing to reality shows, music videos, and television advertisements. She has previously collaborated with Raftaar on multiple projects, including Kaali Car, Ghana Kasoota, and Shringaar.

This marks Raftaar’s second marriage. He was previously married to Komal Vohra, whom he wed in 2016 after several years of dating. Their marriage ended in divorce, which was finalized in June 2022.

On the professional front, Raftaar remains an influential figure in the Indian music industry, known for his contributions to rap and hip-hop.