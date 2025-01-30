Raftaar to re-marry days after ex-wife, Komal Vohra’s second wedding

Popular rapper and singer Raftaar is set to marry fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda, five years after his divorce from Komal Vohra. While the artist has not made an official announcement, social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Speculation about Raftaar’s wedding began when a content creator shared a picture of a standee at a wedding venue that read, “Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge.” Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, has yet to address the news, but fans are already celebrating the moment.

A video circulating on X shows Raftaar and Manraj dancing together at what appears to be a pre-wedding event. Another video captures Manraj flaunting her mehendi while grooving to Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

This development comes just weeks after Raftaar’s ex-wife, Komal Vohra, married lawyer Tushar Bhatnagar. Komal, an interior designer and sister of TV actors Karan Vohra and Kunal Vohra, had an intimate wedding ceremony. She shared pictures with her brothers, highlighting their bond. Karan also wrote an emotional note on Komal’s wedding video.

Raftaar and Komal, who tied the knot in December 2016, filed for divorce in 2020, but the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their separation was finalized in 2022. Before getting married, the former couple dated for five years.

Now, with both Komal and Raftaar moving on in their personal lives, their back-to-back weddings have become a major talking point among fans.