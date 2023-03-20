Selena Gomez is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and actor. She has had some hit songs as a solo artist and with her former band, Selena Gomez & the Scene. Selena Gomez is a renowned performer with several chart-topping albums and singles. She has seven studio albums to her credit and has won several honors for her work, including the prestigious American Music Award and the Billboard Women in Music awards.

Selena Gomez has become the first woman on Instagram to exceed 400 million followers. The 30-year-old pop sensation set the incredible milestone on March 18, only weeks after dethroning Kylie Jenner. The social media record comes less than a month after she eclipsed Ms. Kendall Jenner as the social media platform’s most-followed woman. In addition, she is the platform’s third-most-followed user, after only footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Check The Instagram Post Here –

On Sunday, Ms. Selena Gomez celebrated the milestone with a touching thanks message for her followers. “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you,” she captioned the picture, which included nine photos of her interacting with fans throughout the years. She currently has 401 million Instagram followers. In addition, she shared a picture of herself with her fans.

Nevertheless, fans of the singer are pleased with the news, hailing her as ‘the queen of Instagram.’ One User wrote, “500 Million we are coming!!! .”

Source – NDTV

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more news updates.