ADVERTISEMENT
Music | News

Singer Papon hospitalised, gets overwhelmed as 13-year-old son Puhor becomes his night attendant

The photograph captures Papon lying on a hospital bed while Puhor sits solemnly on a chair beside him. The location of the post indicated their presence at the esteemed Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 May,2023 18:00:11
Singer Papon hospitalised, gets overwhelmed as 13-year-old son Puhor becomes his night attendant

Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, has recently been hospitalized in Mumbai, evoking a wave of concern among his fans. In an emotionally charged Instagram post on Friday, the singer shared a heartfelt message alongside a poignant picture featuring him and his son, Puhor Mahanta.

The photograph captures Papon lying on a hospital bed while Puhor sits solemnly on a chair beside him. The location of the post indicated their presence at the esteemed Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Papon’s overwhelming note

Papon took to his Instagram handle to share a heart-felt note for his son, as he got emotional seeing him as his night attendant. He wrote, “We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy, who is all of 13, opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well-wishers (smiley emoji).”

He added, “I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!”

Fans Worried

As the news of Papon’s hospitalization spreads, fans and well-wishers eagerly await updates on his condition and hope for a swift recovery. The heartfelt messages pouring in from all corners are a testament to the immense love and admiration that the singer commands in the hearts of his dedicated fanbase.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch Now: Singer Papon enjoys bonfire moment with family, fans impressed with his culinary skills
Watch Now: Singer Papon enjoys bonfire moment with family, fans impressed with his culinary skills
5 Best Songs Of Papon To Listen On Repeat To Lift Your Bad Mood
5 Best Songs Of Papon To Listen On Repeat To Lift Your Bad Mood
Ankur Tewari and Papon get together for the finale episode of MTV Sound Trippin
Ankur Tewari and Papon get together for the finale episode of MTV Sound Trippin
Papon vs Arijit Singh: Who’s the best playback singer of Bollywood?  
Papon vs Arijit Singh: Who’s the best playback singer of Bollywood?  
Here's why Papon cancelled his Delhi tour
Here's why Papon cancelled his Delhi tour
TikTok stars Mr MnV and Gima's burning hot chemistry in Akhiyan, Papon's new music video!
TikTok stars Mr MnV and Gima's burning hot chemistry in Akhiyan, Papon's new music video!
Latest Stories
Monalisa Looks Sizzling In Satin Gown, Vikrant Singh Feels Love
Monalisa Looks Sizzling In Satin Gown, Vikrant Singh Feels Love
It took me 13 years to go from Cop-Wife to a Fierce Cop: Sonakshi Sinha on her journey from Dabangg to Dahaad
It took me 13 years to go from Cop-Wife to a Fierce Cop: Sonakshi Sinha on her journey from Dabangg to Dahaad
Palak Tiwari sets temperature soaring in golden yellow cut-out bodycon dress, check photos
Palak Tiwari sets temperature soaring in golden yellow cut-out bodycon dress, check photos
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Sunny Leone Birthday Special
Sunny Leone Birthday Special
From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebs And Their Airport Looks For This Week
From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebs And Their Airport Looks For This Week
Read Latest News