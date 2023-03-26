The Blackpink girls are currently loved and rated highly as one of the best and most admired female Kpop squads in the world of music and entertainment. In all these years, all the members of the squad have worked incredibly hard to become the sendations that they are today and well, we truly and genuinely love it and for real. While all the four girls receive a lot of love and appreciation, one person in particular who’s always ahead in the league in terms of limelight and fan appreciation is Blackpink member Lisa. Whenever Lisa makes a stunning and scintillating appearance in public, Blinks all ober the world go bananas for real.

The best thing about Lisa is that come what may, she never really stops sharing important updates from her end on social media regarding her personal life. So, to tell you all about her personal life, what do we all currently get to witness? Well, right now, in a new photodump, Lisa has shared snaps of herself enjoying her pre-birthday celebration. She’s shared photos from her recent concert and how she had a blast with a big cake. The concert was at Manila and it has all the makings of a perfect 26th birthday celebration for Lisa. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com