The Only Composer Who Could Convince Kareena To Croon

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an enormously talented actor. But a singer,she is not. However Kareena did sing for herself just once in Govind Nihalani’s Dev , which completed 19 years on June 11, and that too because it was a role based on a real character of a riot victim.

A ghostvoice would have just not looked authentic or proper.

Composer Aadesh Shrivastava and director Govind Nihalani had to coax and convince Kareena until she agreed. Even then she was very reluctant.

“What if people laugh at me?” she asked her director and music composer.

“Just trust me,” Aadesh promised to make Kareena sound like an angel.And he kept his promise.

Kareena’s song Jab nahin aaye tthe written by the great Nida Fazli was like a breath of fresh air. Kareena didn’t only recite a few poetic lines but actually sang the entire song and carried the notes with extreme care and delicacy.

When I had asked Kareena after Dev why she didn’t sing for herself more often on screen she replied, “Are you mad? I am no singer. The song in Dev was just a one-off thing. I was terrified.It was only because of Govindji and Aadeshji that I managed to do a decent job. Otherwise I’d rather let professional singers do their job while I do mine.”

Kareena says her proudest musical moment on screen was when Lataji sang for her in Dharmesh Darshan’s Bewafaa .