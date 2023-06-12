ADVERTISEMENT
The Only Composer Who Could Convince Kareena To Croon

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one individual who simply doesn't need an introduction. She's had a prolific career till date and well, we are all super proud of her achievements. Let's read this article to know a special, unknown fact about Kareena Kapoor

Author: Subhash K Jha
12 Jun,2023 12:38:30
Kareena Kapoor Khan is an enormously talented actor. But a singer,she is not. However Kareena did sing for herself just once in Govind Nihalani’s Dev , which completed 19 years on June 11, and that too because it was a role based on a real character of a riot victim.

A ghostvoice would have just not looked authentic or proper.

Composer Aadesh Shrivastava and director Govind Nihalani had to coax and convince Kareena until she agreed. Even then she was very reluctant.

“What if people laugh at me?” she asked her director and music composer.

“Just trust me,” Aadesh promised to make Kareena sound like an angel.And he kept his promise.

Kareena’s song Jab nahin aaye tthe written by the great Nida Fazli was like a breath of fresh air. Kareena didn’t only recite a few poetic lines but actually sang the entire song and carried the notes with extreme care and delicacy.

When I had asked Kareena after Dev why she didn’t sing for herself more often on screen she replied, “Are you mad? I am no singer. The song in Dev was just a one-off thing. I was terrified.It was only because of Govindji and Aadeshji that I managed to do a decent job. Otherwise I’d rather let professional singers do their job while I do mine.”

Kareena says her proudest musical moment on screen was when Lataji sang for her in Dharmesh Darshan’s Bewafaa .

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

