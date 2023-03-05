Time and again the pop star Selena Gomez has given us goals with her vacation diaries online. The actress has never failed to give in goals with her vacationing moments on her social media handle. Owing to that, today we are here with Selena Gomez’ most stunning vacation pictures from her Instagram timeline, check out:

Here’s when Selena shared an adorable picture with her friend from an expensive yacht. We can see the two beauties all gorgeous in their white ensembles. Selena looked stunning in her white backless crop top along with low waist black pants. She completed the look with sleek ponytail and a pair of hoop golden earrings. Her friend too looked stunning in her white teamed with black shades and a black hairband.

When Selena Gomez dropped absolute fun moments from her New Year getaway. The gorgeous woman looked stunning in her deep neck white beach ensemble teamed with minimal makeup and sleek hair. Selena went all smiles and candid posing with her friends at the beach.

Here’s when Selena Gomez romped like a rockstar in sheer blue bodysuit. The actress flaunted her kidney transplant scar in the pictures. Decking it up with sleek straight hairbun and minimal makeup, she wrote, “ When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful.”

Here’s another one back from earlier years, where we can see her enjoying her new year on the yacht, looking absolutely gorgeous in her white see-through outfit teamed with messy hair. The actress can be seen enjoying the gorgeous sundown in the pictures.