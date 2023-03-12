Selena Gomez has served as a mainstay of the rankings for decades. She has amassed 14 top 40 hit songs, of which 4 have cracked the top 10, in addition to five top 40 soundtracks since attempting to make her authoritative chart breakthrough in April 2010. Owing to her legacy here is a list of the singer’s top love songs that are must-listen to celebrate her artistry.

Lose You To Love Me

Still remains as one of her iconic numbers from the decade. It is her debut solo. The beautiful song makes a perfect one for someone who is trying to heal from a breakup. The lyrics go as: You promised the world and I fell for it I put you first and you adored it Set fires to my forest And you let it burn Sang off-key in my chorus ‘Cause it wasn’t yours.

We Don’t Talk Anymore

The song had become Gomez’s sixth top 10 single and Puth’s second whenever it plateaued US Billboard. The video for Selena’s greatest successful album featuring Charlie Puth.

Naturally

The song earned immense love from the Selena Gomez fans. It became one of the most preppy songs that millennials loved. Also it became a massive success topping every chart out there. The star herself has mentioned the song as very ‘light’ and ‘energetic’.

Same Old Love

The song rings in perfect for the ones who healed from their break and is moving on in life. The song teaches you exactly how you can just let go of the past and just be with your being at present.

It Ain’t Me

A best one to say goodbyes to your past and tell them that how aren’t responsible for their actions anymore. Something that’s is done is done and cannot be undone.