Lisa is a rapper, singer, and dancer from Thailand. She was born in Thailand on March 27, 1997, and joined Blackpink in 2016 as the main dancer and lead rapper. Lisa is well-known for her dynamic dancing routines and one-of-a-kind dress style.

Jennie is a rapper and singer from South Korea. She was born in South Korea on January 16, 1996, and is Blackpink’s principal rapper and vocalist. Jennie is well-known for her ferocious rapping technique and commanding stage presence.

Lisa and Jennie are recognized for their distinct and trendy dress sense on and off stage. They have become fashion superstars in K-pop, frequently establishing trends with their vivid and daring wardrobe choices. Lisa and Jennie have worked with different fashion companies and designers, including Chanel, Celine, and Dior, and have appeared in countless fashion magazines and campaigns. Their dress choices inspire admirers worldwide, and they have become notable characters in the fashion business.

Lisa And Jennie’s Outfit Appearances

Blackpink Lisa dressed in white and pink attire, including a white and pink full-sleeved shirt, a small checkered skirt, and black shoes and socks. She styled her hair in a two-sided wavy style with front bangs. She applied much makeup, including thick eyeliner and glossy crimson lipstick. In the snap, she is posing for a photoshoot. Her next appearance was in a blurred photo, dressed in black attire with a black tube and shorts. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail. In the following photo, she was dressed in a dark pink satin fabric top with puffed full sleeves and hands and a black mini leather jacket. In the final image, she captured a selfie wearing an enormous dark grey sweatshirt.

Jennie from Blackpink shared a photo of herself wearing a dark grey corset top, a white netted flaming skirt, and a grey colored ribbon on her side waist. She was also clothed in grey knee-length socks and black shoes. Her hair was fashioned in a two-sided bun. She went for a natural look with light brown eyeshadow and brown matte lipstick. In the picture, she shows her beautiful posture for the photoshoot.

Did you like Blackpink’s Lisa and Jennie’s outfit appearance? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.