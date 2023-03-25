The Pink Venom singer was in Paris for the French luxury brand CELINE, for whom she is the worldwide ambassador. She was there to see the CELINE Fall 2023 Menswear presentation. Lisa’s 5-minute natural makeup regimen was quick and easy since she used only a few items to bring definition to her face. Her regimen is simple to duplicate, and anyone may do it, even if they are short on time.

Lisa even skipped several steps that beauty influencers often included in their natural makeup regimen. Instead, she just used a lip brush, which may be skipped if one does not have one.

Blackpink Lisa’s 5-Minutes Makeup Routine

1. Base Makeup

Lisa’s natural makeup regimen begins with a light foundation. She uses CC cream instead of foundation. The MONEY singer quickly blends it with her fingertips over her cheekbones, nose, and chin. CC cream is a terrific option when opting for a subtle makeup look. As the name implies, it aids in color correction, reducing the appearance of blemishes and redness. Those with dry skin should use a BB cream instead. You may always go in with a concealer and utilize it for spot correction for more coverage.

2. Curling The Lashes

After the foundation makeup, Lisa went in with an eyelash curler and curled her lashes. Curling your lashes may make your eyes appear larger, more alert, and fresh. If your lashes are thicker, apply a little layer of mascara afterward. Even one stroke of mascara is sufficient to keep the lashes in place.

3. Blush

Lisa’s 5-minute natural beauty regimen includes a cream blush. She mixes it with her fingertips as she does with her foundation makeup. Cream blushes are ideal for natural makeup since they are blendable and easy to apply to the skin. Cream blushes seem considerably more natural than powder or liquid blush and are also wonderful for adding color to your face after going in with base makeup.

4. Highlighter

Lisa used a very light touch of highlighter. This is critical if you want to get a natural makeup look. The singer dabbed a highlighter on the tip of her nose and left it at that. If you have a dewy basis to work with, like Lisa, applying too much highlighter will be unnecessary because the face has a natural shine from the skincare items. Her complexion would have a natural shine because she used no powder cosmetics. If you want to intensify the glow even more, apply a touch of highlighter to the high points on the cheeks.

5. Lip Makeup

Lisa’s 5-minute natural cosmetics regimen also includes lip color. She used a natural pink tint that was close to her lip color. It gave her lips a wonderful pink tone and added some sparkle. Using a tint close to your lip color for natural makeup is advisable. It will assist in balancing out the skin tone of your lips. If you opt for matte lipstick, you may put a coat of lip gloss on top to make it seem more natural.

Lisa’s 5-minute natural makeup process is ideal for an everyday appearance since it enhances attractiveness and helps define the face.

Source – Sportskeeda

