In K-pop, Blackpink and Twice are two of the biggest names. Fans of both groups often debate about who has the better performers. Specifically, fans often compare the captivating stage presence of Blackpink’s Lisa and Twice’s Sana. Both are known for their impressive dancing skills, unique styles, and charming personalities.

Lisa, the Thai member of Blackpink, is known for her powerful and sharp dance moves. In addition, she has a confident and fierce demeanour on stage, often commanding attention with her intense gaze and bold presence. Fans appreciate her individuality; she brings a unique flavour to the group’s performances. Lisa is also known for her fashion sense, frequently setting trends with her outfits.

Want some good view of Lisa's dance break (Not the live stream) Much better quality.Blackpink Lisa's solo dance performance in osaka Day 1 concert. Here is the link. I died for a minute, dancing queen.💕#BLACKPINK_OSAKA_DAY1#LisaSoloDance

Link:https://t.co/Dr0s1lbOJx pic.twitter.com/OXvfLgfHjm — JiKyuTeume (@ygstan1207) July 24, 2018

On the other hand, Sana of Twice is known for her captivating smile and charming personality. She often brings a playful and bubbly energy to the group’s performances, winning fans over with her endearing presence.

Sana is a skilled dancer, but fans often praise her for her facial expressions and ability to convey emotion through her movements. In addition, she has a versatile style, quickly adapting to different concepts and themes.

In terms of popularity, both Lisa and Sana have amassed huge fanbases worldwide.

Overall, it’s difficult to say which performer is more enchanting on stage, as both Lisa and Sana bring their brand of magic to their respective groups. They are both skilled and captivating performers in their own right, and fans of Blackpink and Twice are lucky to have them. Regardless of personal preferences, it’s clear that both Lisa and Sana are incredible artists, deserving of the attention and adoration they receive.