BLACKPINK, a South Korean pop group that has only been active for four years, has suddenly ascended to the top of the list of the biggest girl groups worldwide. The band’s four well-known members, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose, have been making waves in the fashion and beauty worlds. Since choosing was difficult, we’ll begin with Rose of the four band members. The idol is the lead vocalist, who aims to be a fashion designer and sets fashion trends with her distinctive appearance.

Roseanne Park, a South Korean singer, and dancer with roots in Korea and New Zealand is better known by her stage name, Rosé. Rosé, who was raised in Australia but was born in New Zealand, did her solo with the release of her album; their debut single, “On the Ground,” became the highest-charting song by a Korean female artist on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at no.5 in the US.

Rosé, a member of BLACKPINK, is famous for both on- and off-stage poise. BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl gang that includes Rosé. Her fashion is contemporary, feminine, and edgy and typically includes big coats, striking accessories, and bold prints. She also has no trouble blending different colors and patterns to produce a unique look. She combines modern, edgy, and feminine elements in her distinctive style, which has earned her a loyal following. She typically makes clothing decisions based on current fashion trends and understands what looks great on her body type and personality. Recently she shared picture series of herself in a casual outfit, have a look below –

Rosé from Blackpink looks lovely with a black tee, leather jacket, and blue jeans. She had a side-parted wavy hairstyle and black and white sneakers. She kept her makeup basic, with a little eyeliner application and brown nude lipstick. In addition, she had black nail polish on. She’s carrying a black sling bag. In the first photograph, she stands in front of a mirror and takes a selfie with her head tilted. In the second image, she stands, revealing her whole attire and displaying her curved stance.

