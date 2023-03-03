Blackpink is one of the leading girl bands from the Korean pop music genre. The band consists of gorgeous four talented girls, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose. Each one of them has earned immense love and appreciation from the fans all across the globe, given their amazing core singles and creations. Owing to that, each of them has their own separate fanbases on social media too. Given their preppy fashion decks and more, the starlets have always bene on the top notches.

Blackpink was earlier on a break and were focussing on their individual projects. However, now that they are back, it looks like they are all back with a bang, with back-to-back tours and engaging songs.

As of now, Rose, one of the pioneers from the group has shared all sass moment on her social media handle, where we can see her all gorgeous in a black co-ord set. She wore a stylish black crop top teamed with black mini skirt. She topped the look with brown leather long jacket. Rose rounded the look off with sleek straight ponytail, bold smokey eyes and nude pink lips. Flaunting her toned curves in the pictures, Rose left her fans go absolutely bananas.

Here take a look-

Soon after Rose shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, fans came in ringing to praise her gorgeous look for the day. One wrote, “Only BLACK PINK LOVERS like here”. Another wrote, “ROSÉ, the queen of beauty, is giving us a visual show again. WE LOVE YOU ROSÉ ♥♥”. A third user wrote, “My utt is the most stunning ambassador ever! I love you so much Rosé!”, A fourth user wrote, “damn, she’s the kind of woman I like”

What are your thoughts on this classy swagger look by Blackpink Rose? Let us know in the comments below. And for more updates on Blackpink and girls stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.