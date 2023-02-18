Blackpink is one of the world’s most well-known K-pop girl groups. Since their amazing singles throughout the years, the female band has built a big fan base across the country. Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose are the four amazing girls that make up the band. Each has a global fan base, and their Instagram followings speak for themselves!

Blackpink Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, is a member of the K-pop girls group Blackpink. She is known for her unique rapping and dancing skills. Lisa joined YG Entertainment after winning a competition in her home country of Thailand. She trained for several years before debuting as a member of Blackpink in 2016. Since then, the group has become one of the most popular K-pop acts in the world, with Lisa gaining a large following for her charisma and stage presence.

Lisa is known for her active presence on social media and regularly shares updates, photos, and videos with her fans. Her posts often showcase her stylish outfits, dance performances, and behind-the-scenes moments from her music career. Recently she shared a series of pictures from the Louvre Museum; scroll down to see her picture appearance.

Blackpink’s Lisa Pictures Of Louvre Museum

Blackpink Lisa shows a photo of the art and stands in front of it to gaze at it. She was dressed in a long black jacket with beige slacks, white shoes, a grey stole, and a beige winter cap. In addition, she wears a black sling bag. Her hair was styled in a front bang and a short bob. She kept her makeup basic, opting for dark peach-pink lipstick. In the second photo, she showed a stunning painting of the Mona Lisa.

In the third image, she took a monochrome photograph of a sculpture, and a man drew the sculpture on the page. Then, she posted a fourth photo of a masculine full white sculpture. In the sixth image, she is seen with her back to the camera, and her head tilted, smiling at the camera. In the seventh image, she used a pink rose flower to cover her nose and lips, giving the camera a starry effect. Finally, she poses for the photoshoot in the last photograph in the camera frame.

What do you think about the appearance of Blackpink Lisa’s latest picture series at the Louvre Museum? Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.