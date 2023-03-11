BTS, the K-pop band needs no introduction. The band with seven talented members remains one of the most popular amongst the global netizens. Owing to that, as of now, one of the pioneering members from the group, Jimin has left entire internet wowed with his latest concept photoshoot pictures on social media handle, and we are in absolute awe.

The official page of BTS has shared the collaged pictures on their official Instagram page. The star can be seen all decked up in style and swag, as he decided to pose all shirtless for the picture. His look can be seen up on the funk and edge, with Jimin’s stylish messy black-blue highlighted hair. The mess looked perfect on Jimin, while we are in absolute love with glow on the face. What’s more, we are loving his funky face jewellery that he decided to deck up in for the concept photoshoot.

Sharing the pictures, the official band page wrote, “#지민 #Jimin #Jimin_FACE Concept Photo (Hardware ver.)”

Here take a look-

One wrote, “JIMIN WHO GAVE YOU THE PERMISSION TO LOOK SO FINE”

Another wrote, “

JIMIN I THOUGHT YOU SAID RAW SIDE NOT NAKED SIDE”

For the unversed, the boy band is currently on an indefinite hiatus. The band’s pioneering member RM last year, summer announced the same and got busy focussing on their individual projects. Given that, their regular singles and solos got ARMY fans all boggled with love. Also, the boy band is scheduled to join their military service soon. Jin, the eldest member of the group has already initiated his camping starting last year December. The other members are also slated to join their mandatory military service any time soon. But that isn’t keeping them away from entertaining their fans.