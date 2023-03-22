The Korean entertainment industry has given the globe countless successful music and dramas. Several musical artists and ensembles have gone viral due to the increasing popularity and passion for Korean culture, the most well-known of which are BTS and BLACKPINK. These ensembles have had several successes throughout the years and have achieved international acclaim and adoration. However, is the success rate for each of these groups the same? Which is bigger and which is wealthier? Let’s see who makes the most money and has the most net worth.

Who Is BTS?

BTS debuted in the Korean music industry in 2013 and consisted of seven idols: RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jin. Their debut track, ‘2 Cool 4 School,’ helped them establish themselves in the business. A year later, the band published their debut studio album, ‘Dark & Wild,’ which helped them gain a larger fan base and popularity.

It’s been 9 years since the band began, and in that time, they’ve released several albums and singles that have consistently topped the charts. In addition, the band members have had solo success as advocates for several national and international brands. Every Bangtan Boys member has achieved chart places as a soloist, indicating that the Bangtan Boys are established for life!

BTS’ Net Worth

BTS’s net worth is estimated to be $140 million or more, with each member having a net worth of $20 million. Yet, it is crucial to note that, in addition to selling music and serving as brand ambassadors for many companies, the band owns and shares in its labels and has other sources of revenue. As a result, their net worth might potentially exceed $140 million.

Who Is BLACKPINK?

YG Entertainment developed this all-girl member group, which debuted in the business in 2016. BLACKPINK comprises four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They debuted with their mini album Square One in 2016. ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’ were the only two songs on this album. They have also had several hits and released two studio albums since then.

BLACKPINK’s Net Worth

The female group has a combined net worth of at least $68 million. Lisa is the group’s wealthiest member, earning a net worth of $20 million from her songs, solo earnings, appearances, and sponsorships. Jennie is the second richest group member after Lisa, with a net worth of $18 million. She is also the face of worldwide businesses such as Chanel and Gentle Monster. Finally, Jisoo and Rosé have a $15 million net worth through their business partnerships and singing careers.

Which Group Is Richer?

While both bands have achieved international fame, it is obvious that BTS is wealthier than BLACKPINK. Numerous factors contribute to this disparity, including the boy group having seven members while the lady group has just four. BTS has also been in the industry longer than BLACKPINK.

Source – Daily music roll

