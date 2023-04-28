Darshan Raval keeps his casual fashion game all dope in blue, see pics

Darshan Raval took to his Instagram handle, keeping his fashion casuals all on point, check out

Darshan Raval has taken the Indian music industry by storm with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. He first gained recognition after his participation in the singing reality show “India’s Raw Star” in 2014, where he showcased his talent and captivated the audience with his performances.

As of now, he is one of the most leading stars from the industry. He owns a huge fan following on his Instagram too. All thanks to his everyday posts and pictures. Owing to that, here’s how Darshan is keeping his casual look on point in blue shirt and white pants. Check out-

Darshan Raval’s OOTD

In the pictures, that the singer shared on his Instagram, we can see him wearing a stylish printed blue baggy shirt. He completed the look with white trouser pants. The singer rounded it off with his messy hairdo, stubble beard and a pair of tangerine hued sneakers. Keeping his casual fashion game all dope and stunning in the pictures, the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Sharing the pictures, Darshan Raval wrote, “ Just add a lil blue”

He went on to share pictures in different moods and poses, leaving fans all stunned to core.

Fans Reaction

Darshan owns a legion of fans. Soon after he shared the pictures on his Instagram, one wrote, “Blue for our family”, another wrote, “Ye ladkaa Jaan lekar hii maanegaa yrr”, another added, “By adding blue, you made our life bluetiful. Blueman”, a third user wrote, “but you painted it all blue, you painted blue family’s heart blue 💙”

What are your thoughts on the above style files by Darshan Raval? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.