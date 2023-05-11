Hilarious: Darshan Ravel plants mischief on his friends, here’s how

Darshan Ravel’s video from his latest exotic trip is going viral. The singer can be seen playing with chilling water with his friends. Darshan is currently leading headlines with his song ‘Piya Re’

Hailing from the vibrant city of Ahmedabad, Darshan Raval rose to fame through his remarkable journey on a popular reality singing competition. Since then, there has been no looking back for this sensational artist, as he continues to captivate hearts and minds with his mesmerizing vocal prowess.

The singer has also earned immense love on social media over the years. All thanks to his super engaging posts. Owing to that, here’s a toast to his latest exotic trip.

Darshan Raval shares exotic video

In the video, we can see Darshan Raval wearing a stylish blue shirt. The star completed the look with white casual trousers. He left his hair messy open and stubble on point. The singer can be seen playing with the chilling water amid the mountains.

Sharing the video, the singer wrote, “Kitne logon ne ye try kiya hai apne doston par 😛😛😉😉 Nahi kiya toh pls try karo..works very well on friends”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

One wrote, “Friends kahi jaane se phle hi plan cancel krr dete🥲 nikamme hai saare🙂”

Another wrote, “Goa waale beach pe jyada achha hoga. Beach ka paani. So aap GOA AA JAAO AB”

A third user wrote, “Ji ye sb to hmlogo ka roj ka tha but lg rha h ki koi pehli baar kr rha h”

A fourth one wrote, “Kitna Sundar lagta hai while playing with water 💙✨ love you darshan”

A fifth one added, “Yeh to bohut phely hi try kar chuky hai ab hum new new cheezy apply karty hain”

Work Front

Darshan Raval is currently making hurls on the internet with his latest release Piya Re. The song earned immense love from the netizens.