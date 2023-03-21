The well-known South Korean girl group Blackpink debuted in 2016 under the guidance of YG Entertainment. Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé make up the group. Blackpink is renowned for its energetic live performances, enduring tunes, and rebellious style. In addition, Blackpink is recognized for its daring and colorful sense of style. They commonly mix designer and fast-fashion labels and aren’t afraid to experiment with novel materials, colors, and accessories. Each person brings something special to the group’s overall personality. Blackpink has currently acknowledged as a significant fashion influence thanks to the enormous success of its clothing.

Jisoo is the stage name of Kim Ji-soo, a South Korean performer and actor. Gyeonggi, a province of South Korea, is where she was born. As a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, Jisoo made her YG Entertainment debut in August 2016.

Jisoo’s art has won numerous accolades and been nominated for numerous honors, including the Korean Pop Culture & Arts Prize, for her contributions to the globalization of the Korean Wave. She has also received numerous invitations to prestigious fashion events and exhibits because of her fashionable sense.

Jisoo of Blackpink is best known for her vocal prowess and is rarely noticed as a significant dancer in the group’s shows. Jisoo, on the other hand, is a talented performer who has shared the stage with Blackpink in live events and music videos. Scroll down to view her poster appearance in a recent self-portrait she released, which featured her new solo debut, “Flower.”

Blackpink Jisoo’s Poster Appearance

With the announcement of her solo debut, the number of album pre-orders has already shattered several records. The single album, ‘Flower,’ indicates a lovely and elegant idea in red, as represented by the poster. Jisoo is surrounded by deep crimson and wears a black cap. She wore a strappy outfit. She did her simple makeup with black eyeliner, light brown eyeshadow, light pink tinted cheeks, and dark red matte lipstick. In the picture, she lies down and shows her intense appearance in the poster.

Did you like seeing Blackpink Jisoo’s poster appearance? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for news updates.