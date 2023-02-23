There’s no denying that Blackpink, the quartet K-pop girl group has been the ultimate flag bearer of fashion. Time and again, the stars from the band have prompted pure fashion goals to their fans. The band consists of four members, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. Each of them has managed to earn their own separate fanbase to date, all thanks to their intriguing singles, fashion posts online and more.

Coming to their individual fashion folios, while all four have got grand taste in fashion, today we are with Lisa’s top stunning looks from the recent tour Born Pink by Blackpink. Scroll down beneath to have a check:

When Lisa decked up in stunning custom shorts by DéniCheur on Dallas Day 1, during the Born Pink tour. Wearing a classic sequinned armoured black ensemble with tiny shorts, Lisa completed the look with two beautiful shiny ponytails. Lisa rounded it off with beautiful dewy eyes and nude pink lips. For accessories, she decked it up with a pair of ear studs.

Lisa turned on her barbiecore fashion updo in a stunning pink armour in Bangkok on a day 2. We can see her wearing a beautiful pink sequinned bralette. She completed the look tiny satin short skirt. Her hair looked perfect with her cute ponytails. For makeup, she completed the look with pink eye shadow for her eyes, and bright pink lips.

When she decked up in a reconstructed design by Marine Serre when in Seoul for day 2. She can be seen in preppy denim cropped textured top on black tube top. She completed the look with matching skirt, a high ponytail and minimal makeup.

When she was in Hong Kong, looking all spectacular in purple white crop sweater that she teamed with matching shorts. She topped the co-Ords on a similar textured bralette and completed the look with chic accessories.

When Lisa took Abu Dhabi by fire in her sassy all black avatar. She wore a stylish halter neck black crop top that she teamed with short red rubied short skirt. She completed the look with top ponytail and bold makeup.

