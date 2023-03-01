BLACKPINK, a South Korean pop group, has quickly become one of the world’s most popular girl groups despite only being in the industry for four years. The band’s four famous members, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose, are causing a stir in the fashion and beauty industries. Considering all four band members are amazing dressers, choosing which one to decode today was tough, but we’ll start with Rose. The idol, a lead vocalist and aspiring fashionista, sets trends with her outlandish appearance.

Roseanne Park, also known as Rosé, is a South Korean singer and dancer of Korean and New Zealand origin. Rosé, born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, made her solo debut with the publication of her album R. Its debut single, “On the Ground,” was a major success, hitting the top five in the United States and becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rosé, a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, is noted for her flawless style both on and off the stage. Her style is regarded as stylish, feminine, and edgy, with oversized jackets, statement accessories, and vibrant patterns frequently featured. She is also not hesitant to mix and match different colors and patterns to get a one-of-a-kind style. Her dress style blends modern, edgy, and feminine appearances, earning her a wide fan base of admirers. She recently appeared in a black outfit, have a look

Blackpink Rose’s Picture Appearance

Rosé from Blackpink posted a photo of herself dressed in black. Her hair was styled in a side-parted messy bun. She wore thin-stroke eyeliner and light pink matte lipstick for her minimal makeup. In the first photo, she took a selfie with a tilted head, revealing the view from her hotel room. In the second image, she repeated the same pose and showed the look of the building.

In the third image, she captured a black bag and a chair. In the fourth image, she shot images from above. In the next image, she stands on one leg and another on the wall and posts, giving the camera an intense stare. Finally, in the following image, she displays her back outfit and waves both hands.

Did you like seeing Blackpink Rosé's picture in Paris?