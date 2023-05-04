ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Snippets

Inside Darshan Raval’s fitness routine, watch

Darshan Raval took to his Instagram handle to share a video pulling dumbbells like a boss. And we are in awe, check out below

Author: IWMBuzz
04 May,2023 18:45:16
Inside Darshan Raval’s fitness routine, watch

Darshan Raval apart from being the stunning singer that he is, he continues to keep his fans inspired with his amazing fashion and fitness posts too. Owing to that, the singer has now startled all his fans to the core after he shared a snippet from his gym time, and we are in awe with his chiselled muscles.

Darshan Raval pulls dumbbells

Darshan Raval took to his Instagram handle to share snippets from the gym. In the video, we can see the singer pulling heavy dumbbells. The star wore a stylish orange tank t-shirt that he teamed with matching gym pants. The singer rounded it off with messy hair and stubble beard.

Sharing the video, Darshan wrote, “Nothing comes easy, we all need to work hard..and some days a lil harder”

Here take a look-

Darshan Raval lost 11kgs during lockdown

Last year, talking to Mid Day, Darshan Raval opened up on losing 11kgs during the lockdown. He said, “I lost eleven kgs during the lockdown by working out, so I keep my diet under control. I have started following a healthy lifestyle. It took me a year and half to lose that kind of weight. I only eat what my body requires. I have reduced carbohydrates and sugar, eat in limited portions. I workout everyday, it could be any kind of physical activity.”

Later he also added about his favourite snacks, to which, he said, “I used to enjoy chai and pakode during the monsoon. I used to tell mom, ‘please keep chai and pakode ready’ whenever I had to step our during this season. Now I’m always on a diet so I can’t eat a lot of my favourite foods.”

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
When Darshan Raval spoke about his artistry, saying ‘We as artiste are our harshest critics’, read
When Darshan Raval spoke about his artistry, saying ‘We as artiste are our harshest critics’, read
Darshan Raval keeps his casual fashion game all dope in blue, see pics
Darshan Raval keeps his casual fashion game all dope in blue, see pics
“I feel mere concert mein zyada log ane lage”, Darshan Raval talks about pandemic’s aftermath
“I feel mere concert mein zyada log ane lage”, Darshan Raval talks about pandemic’s aftermath
Darshan Raval talks about his ‘love-afair’, fan says 'I want to be your gf'
Darshan Raval talks about his ‘love-afair’, fan says 'I want to be your gf'
Darshan Raval's Lighthearted Songs: Treat Yourself!
Darshan Raval's Lighthearted Songs: Treat Yourself!
Singers Darshan Raval And Jubin Nautiyal Looks Dapper In Latest Photos
Singers Darshan Raval And Jubin Nautiyal Looks Dapper In Latest Photos
Latest Stories
Shraddha Kapoor Hides Face From Paps, Netizens' Mixed Reaction
Shraddha Kapoor Hides Face From Paps, Netizens' Mixed Reaction
Siddharth Nigam gets compared to ‘Tiger Shroff’ for his kick in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Siddharth Nigam gets compared to ‘Tiger Shroff’ for his kick in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
'Aggressive' Virat Kohli Abuses: Does It Make Him A Bad Role Model For Gen-Z?
'Aggressive' Virat Kohli Abuses: Does It Make Him A Bad Role Model For Gen-Z?
Dhvani Bhanushali’s ruffle play in red is truly iconic, see pics
Dhvani Bhanushali’s ruffle play in red is truly iconic, see pics
Viral Video: Arijit Singh’s doppelganger is making internet go gaga
Viral Video: Arijit Singh’s doppelganger is making internet go gaga
Sheezan Khan gets court’s permission to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Tunisha Sharma’s mother reacts
Sheezan Khan gets court’s permission to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Tunisha Sharma’s mother reacts
Read Latest News