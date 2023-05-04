Inside Darshan Raval’s fitness routine, watch

Darshan Raval took to his Instagram handle to share a video pulling dumbbells like a boss. And we are in awe, check out below

Darshan Raval apart from being the stunning singer that he is, he continues to keep his fans inspired with his amazing fashion and fitness posts too. Owing to that, the singer has now startled all his fans to the core after he shared a snippet from his gym time, and we are in awe with his chiselled muscles.

Darshan Raval pulls dumbbells

Darshan Raval took to his Instagram handle to share snippets from the gym. In the video, we can see the singer pulling heavy dumbbells. The star wore a stylish orange tank t-shirt that he teamed with matching gym pants. The singer rounded it off with messy hair and stubble beard.

Sharing the video, Darshan wrote, “Nothing comes easy, we all need to work hard..and some days a lil harder”

Here take a look-

Darshan Raval lost 11kgs during lockdown

Last year, talking to Mid Day, Darshan Raval opened up on losing 11kgs during the lockdown. He said, “I lost eleven kgs during the lockdown by working out, so I keep my diet under control. I have started following a healthy lifestyle. It took me a year and half to lose that kind of weight. I only eat what my body requires. I have reduced carbohydrates and sugar, eat in limited portions. I workout everyday, it could be any kind of physical activity.”

Later he also added about his favourite snacks, to which, he said, “I used to enjoy chai and pakode during the monsoon. I used to tell mom, ‘please keep chai and pakode ready’ whenever I had to step our during this season. Now I’m always on a diet so I can’t eat a lot of my favourite foods.”