Twice is a girl K-pop band in South Korea known for their unique genre of music and skillful performance on stage. The band consists of 9 members, namely Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Tzuyu, Chaeyoung, and Dahyun. These girls, with the help of their hard work and talent, carved their niches in the pop music world, making them one of the best K-pop groups globally. And if you haven’t heard these songs of this pop band, here are must-listen-to songs; check out the list below.

1) Truth: It was released in 2015. This song managed to entertain the audience. The rumbling and gun noise hit a soft spot in the city. A must-song to have on every playlist.

2) Do It Again: A 2015 hit where the audience was used to Twice’s songs. The pair of peppering pop music and hip hop became the weaker part at their end. But the reminiscent of the girls’ crush seems familiar, so it didn’t gather interest for long.

3)Ding Dong: This song was released back in 2017. It is a light-hearted, catchy number portraying love via a generic pop song. This song is good, and you can opt to listen whenever you are traveling or lonely.

4) Precious Love: The amazing start of the song was interesting to hear, but as it goes, the song couldn’t manage to keep up and was lost in the middle.

5) Missing U: Released in 2017, it was a rare time when Twice fumbled as the song lacked terms of sincerity and ingenuity.

6) Sunset: One of the unforgettable songs from the album and also can be considered as the turning point of Twice. Sunset easily fits into the soundtrack of summer but fails to add Sonic and lyrical brevity.

