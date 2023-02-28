From the Korean pop band Twice, Momo is a well-known idol. She performs as both the lead dancer and the sub-rapper. She has great stage presence and singing, in addition to having an excellent fashion sense. The idol often confused the audience with her fashion outings. Now let’s see what she is wearing today in terms of floral trends.

During her cover shoot for Cosmopolitan Korea, Momo revealed a number of photos of her grammar on Instagram twice. Throughout her various and distinctive outfits, the diva fashioned herself in floral-inspired attire.

Momo is a master at making everything appear wonderful, whether she is donning a floral dress or practically nothing.

Momo appeared in the image wearing a white tail gown with a v-neckline and no back. Her dress is brightly colored with rose designs and other hues like red and green. She made a seductive backward glance while posing against a white background.

Over her shoulder, Momo sported a purple see-through shirt with embroidered flowers. She looked stunning because of her naive looks with bangs.

In fact, Momo’s mermaid avatar makes her appear to be a rare creature. The star looked stunning despite donning a strapless bodycon mermaid dress that opened up towards the end. Her love of nature is also evident from the lovely flowers on her palm.

Momo chose a blue outfit with floral prints on it. The idol in this image covered her feet with flowers and wore them as shoes. The diva’s standing position made her appear otherworldly.

Summer fashion favorites include mini-dresses, but Momo radiates joy in this floral yellow dress with large sleeves. Any movement would make the loose sleeves and skirt billow gorgeously!

Source : koreaboo